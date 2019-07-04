The 10th annual Ta-Ta Trot in Selinsgrove will be held next week and registration is open for the event.
“Everything is in full swing,” said Ta-Ta Trot President Lisa Pfleegor, a six-year breast cancer survivor.
The 5K run/walk has raised about $500,000 in the past nine years and brought in more than $300,000 in profit to help find a cure for breast cancer.
So far there are 706 individuals registered for the event that will be held July 13 at the Selinsgrove Area High School.
Pfleegor hopes a few hundred more will sign up online at tatatrot.com before midnight Saturday. The cost is $25 per adult and $15 per child between 5 and 12 years of age.
There will also be onsite registration at the Selinsgrove Area High School cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 12 and 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. on the morning of the event.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Evangelical Community Hospital’s Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, Geisinger Health System’s Marie Lamey Fund, PA Breast Cancer Coalition and Penn State Cancer Institute.
“I feel it’s very important for people to know that the money stays local,” said Tracy Jenkins, of Milton, who participated in the event for a few years before she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2017.
She has been cancer-free for one year and will have her own team at the event this month.
“After I was diagnosed, I found it to be so inspirational” meeting people who have been survivors for 40 years, Jenkins said.