SELINSGROVE — A few nights a week, Nathan Morgan leads a class of martial art students through the motions outside the Burns Tae Kwon Do studio on North Water Street.
Some evenings, parents gather around the asphalt parking lot and watch their children take the class. Other nights, adults like Marie Nichols are the students.
"I started classes a year ago. I sat and watched for so many years I decided to do it," said Nichols, the mother of Colin, 12, and Max, 6.
Morgan was offering online classes when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide stay-at-home order and when that was eased began teaching martial arts classes outside.
Now that the classes are allowed to be held indoors, Morgan said he's continuing to offer outdoor sessions.
"Some people would prefer not to be inside right now, but they are showing up, he said.
Silas Zobal, of Freeburg, dropped his daughter, Lake Dent, 11, off at a class early last week and said he has no concerns about where the classes are held.
"It's nice to have options," he said, admitting that they did not return to the studio right away when the county opened up. "Overall we are cautious, but you have to re-engage in some way."
Nichols agrees.
"We needed to get back on a schedule and get exercising," she said.
Inside the studio, there is ample space for social distancing and tape markings on the floor make it easy to comply,
Ten-year-old Bryce Adams, of Selinsgrove, said he likes honing his skills outside "when it's not that hot. It's very exhausting," he said.