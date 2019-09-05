BEAVER SPRINGS — A tailgating party will be held at Saturday afternoon's Midd-West Mustangs football game against Spring Township at West Snyder stadium.
Tailgating will start at 11 a.m. before the 2 p.m. game.
The event is sponsored by Quarterback Club and will include music provided by Don Swanson SOunds, a children's section provided by the Midd-West Youth football team and cheerleaders will include face painting. A full menu will be offered at the concession stand and there will be prizes given, including for best-decorated tailgate area and best Mustang Maniacs costume.
Participants are encouraged to wear black clothing.
