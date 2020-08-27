Talen Energy is proposing to install a 20-megawatt solar panel field on 80 acres in Monroe Township.
The Allentown company owns 401 acres of land off Stetler Avenue and is proposing to install the solar panels on two coal ash basins that are on the property, township engineer Art Thomas said.
The discovery of the ash basins on the decommissioned power plant site required the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to reroute the $690 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project a few years ago.
Talen Energy spokesman Taryne Williams said the company, in partnership with BQ Energy, plans to install the solar panels on the ash basins and sell some of the energy produced to the grid with the power being transferred through existing transmission lines.
Construction is expected to get underway sometime next year and take six months to complete, she said.
A portion of the property lies in Shamokin Dam but as of Thursday no plans have been submitted to the borough, although company officials have been in contact with borough officials, Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said.
"There's no other use for those ash basins," he said.
The property owned by Talen Energy is zoned residential. A Sept. 14 hearing with the Monroe Township Zoning Hearing Board will be held on the company's variance request to allow it to be used for commercial purposes.
Talen Energy is also partnering with Pattern Development to propose a similar project in Montour County on a 1,000-acre site near Washingtonville. The 100-megawatt solar panel field is expected to take more than a year to install and generate about 130 jobs.