The four-day clinic to vaccinate an estimated 2,000 Valley educators and contracted school employees against COVID-19 has been delayed one day.
The clinic was scheduled to begin Thursday at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Montandon. John Kurelja, assistant executive director, said Tuesday the event now runs Friday through Monday.
Aspen Medical Institute conducts the clinics statewide at Intermediate Units. The CSIU serves as hosts and facilitators. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the plan to vaccinate educators last week following the federal Emergency Use Approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
“We did have to push it back one day, but we still are going to be vaccinating 2,000 people,” Kurelja said Tuesday. “We are excited to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations into the arms of our educators.”
Kurelja said the delay was because Aspen had some difficulty setting up mobile sites across the state.
“It’s certainly a challenge and they needed some extra time,” he said.
The invite-only clinic is for educators and contractors from local school districts. Those who work with at-risk populations like special needs students will be prioritized followed by primary school and then high school educators and contracted employees like bus drivers.
The clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Monday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.