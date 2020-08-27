Valley school teachers are facing new challenges in the classroom during COVID-19 as they learn how to juggle new technologies while engaging children in the classroom and working remotely.
“This is a whole new way of teaching. We are looking for cooperation, flexibility and patience,” said Midd-West history teacher Melissa Boonie.
That was the main theme heard from several teachers who returned to the classroom more than five months after schools were abruptly closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has been challenging, for sure,” said Melissa Lilley, a fifth-grade teacher at White Deer Elementary. “In my classroom, I have students that are 100 percent in-person as well as students that are 100 percent virtual. This adds a layer of complexity because I need to balance my teaching to meet the needs of the students in the classroom and help the students who are accessing the class remotely. The hybrid students may have extra issues with connectivity or difficulty navigating on the platform we are using for instruction.”
Sarah Dutweiler, an eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Line Mountain, said she’s trying to balance the use of new technology needed to connect the remote learners while simultaneously instructing the students in the classroom.
It’s a similar issue for Lilley who is trying to figure out how to effectively instruct students in the classroom and students working elsewhere.
“I feel that with more practice, we will definitely all get better at navigating this new teaching and learning model,” she said. “Every virtual classroom is different, but I feel that things have started off on the right foot. The support from the community, families, and students has been very helpful as we are all in this situation together. The health and safety is our priority with our students, and with those needs being met, learning is also able to take place.”
Most students returned for in-person classes, but they may opt for distance learning at any time during the year. Those students can watch a live stream of the class, ask questions and participate, said Dutweiler.
“I have personally appreciated all of the grace that has been shown to teachers as we all navigate this new way of teaching,” said Lauren Hoover, a second-grade teacher at Selinsgrove Area School District. “There have been technological glitches and delays along the way, but families have been great as we help them solve problems. Overall, the first week has been so positive for me as a teacher and a mother of two children in the elementary school. The teachers have made the transition to this new normal as seamless as possible for children. I have been looking forward to an in-person return for many months, and it has been so amazing to see students’ eyes light up with excitement and be on the receiving end of so many ‘air hugs.’”
Easy reopening
Selinsgrove High School social studies teacher Bill Switala said he was pleasantly surprised with the easy school reopening.
“I expected to feel unsafe after seeing the pictures on TV a few weeks ago from Georgia and Florida schools, however, I think that our district has really taken the best possible approach considering the circumstances. I give our administration a ton of credit, they created a situation where families can make the best choices for themselves and have given us the tools and training to make in-person and distance learning work,” said Switala. “Of course, there are always going to be bumps along the way, but everyone seems to understand that this is going to be a very different year in education. Our students also deserve a ton of credit because they seem to understand the importance of masking and social distancing when possible.”
The only issue he’s encountered in the first week is with some distance-learning students.
“Most are logging in and staying on top of their work; however, there are still a few who seem to think that they will be given a free pass and haven’t done anything yet. Distance learning truly only works if a student takes the responsibility to open their laptop and do the work,” said Switala.
Lauren Steiner is a kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary who is teaching Flex Learning Academy Students, most of whom are studying remotely.
“While things have been a little overwhelming the first week, I can say that I am feeling much more comfortable with my routine,” she said, adding that there have been a few minor technology issues. “We are going through this process together and I have been very impressed with the support and understanding from my students’ families. I have felt safe while I am in the school building and my students who are here have done an amazing job with social distancing and keeping their masks on. It is amazing how resilient such young kids can be.”
William Hammond, a high school science teacher at Midd-West, said the students attending his class virtually on the first day of classes had to sit through his spiel to students in the building about disinfecting desks and other COVID-19-related routines that will be required in the school.
“I did a lot of asking how they were feeling,” said Hammond.
The most difficult part of the first day of school Monday for Hammond was seeing students eating lunch in the cafeteria at seats apart from one another with partitions in front of them.
“It’s like eating in a cubicle. It hits you when you see that because lunch is a time for them to chitchat and now they literally are staring at a partition and aren’t allowed to congregate,” he said. “But it’s better to be here than not.”
That was also a common sentiment among teachers who said they were happy to see the students and the students seemed pleased to be back in a routine.
“It’s going pretty good so far,” said eighth-grader Kinsley Segar, 13, of West Cameron Township. “I don’t like the masks but I like being in school.”
First-year Midd-West art teacher Joseph Mower said the students appear comfortable despite the mask requirement.
Most schools, like Selinsgrove Area School District, have set up wall-less tents outside school buildings where classes can be held and students can take a mask break.
For David Bittner, an agricultural science teacher at Milton High School, the opening of school “has exceeded my expectations in terms of how flexible, positive, and understanding students have been during this transition. The hybrid learning model we use that combines in-person and virtual instruction has fostered stronger connections between students and teachers and prepared our students to work in the 21st century.”
Plans are changing daily “sometimes even hourly,” Bittner said, “But adaptability and versatility are qualities of outstanding teachers and students, which is what we have here at Milton.”
At Line Mountain Middle School, a few adjustments needed to be made to the lunch routine to keep students moving through the line a bit faster but otherwise the opening went smoothly, Principal Jeff Lagerman said.
Boonie said she’s reassuring students at Midd-West that the mask requirements, social distancing and other drastic safety measures being taken won’t be permanent.
“I’m telling students this is all temporary but your education and your diploma will last the rest of your life,” she said. “I see what our first-responders and hospital workers did at the beginning of this (pandemic) and I take comfort in knowing they got through it. We just have to be patient with each other. Imagine the mask-burning party we’re going to have.”
The Daily Item writers Rick Dandes and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.