In 2001, Geisinger Medical Center launched the MyGeisinger portal giving patients a platform to check their own health records, renew prescriptions, make appointments and even message physicians directly from the comfort of their home.
"It provides convenient and secure access to health information," said Amanda Jones, digital patients engagement manager.
The online service has been activated by 541,400 patients and 160,000 users log onto it each month, she said.
Jones said the cost savings is across the board but "time is the biggest saver."
By using the online portal, patients can make inquiries about their care and receive prompt responses from a provider rather than making an unnecessary trip to a clinic or hospital.
A mobile app, MyChart, has been added to give MyGeisinger users more access and Jones said improvements are always being made.
"There is some research about how being engaged with a patient portal improves health," she said.