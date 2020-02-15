Law changes ushered in telemedicine growth

A telemedicine law passed in 1997 under the Social Security Act put special requirements on telehealth care, including location and kind of service, for providers to be reimbursed through Medicaid. For providers, patients had to be in a medical facility located in a rural area. Only real-time interactive audio/video services could be reimbursed.

Starting in 2017, after significant growth in the sector, members of Congress began introducing more legislation to expand reimbursement for telehealth services through Medicaid. There was a 48 percent spike in related federal bills

In 2018, 38 states finalized 49 telehealth-related regulations focused on health-related regulations and practice standards, according to Jordana Bernard, director of policey and public affairs at InTouch Health. By the end of the year, every state had established some coverage in reimubrsment for telehealth under Medicaid, Bernard said.

Four major telemedicine bills made sweeping changes in 2018 — like giving veterans access to telehealth access and covering telebehavioral health for patients with substance use disorders.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, telestroke and end-stage renal disease home dialysis services were granted nationwide Medicare coverage along with expanded coverage for remote patient monitoring (RPM) services.

Seventy percent of consumers would rather have an online video visit than travel to a doctor’s office to obtain a prescription, According to a survey conducted by NTT Data, a Tokyo-based innovation, consulting and system development firm. The survey also revealed that 64 percent of participants would be willing to have a video visit with a doctor.

— Becker’s Hospital Review