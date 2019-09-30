Testing, early detection critical for breast cancer patients

An extensive family history of cancer led to testing and eventually a preventative mastectomy — a surgical removal of both breasts — for Danville’s Jennifer Barilar.
Annual mammograms for Lewisburg resident Tamara Normington helped detect breast cancer early — when it is easiest to treat and nearly 100 percent curable.
“I am here today because of my mammography,” she said.
Breast cancer has touched countless families throughout the region, and The Daily Item is sharing those stories over the course of October — National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — via a five-part series to run each Tuesday in our Health section starting today.
We will tackle the vital need for regular screening, recent advances in detection and treatment right here in the Valley, look at topics including breast reconstruction, the psychology of dealing with a major illness and — most importantly — share the stories of local people directly affected by breast cancer.
Today, Barilar and Normington share their journey connected to the disease. If you would like to share your story in an effort to educate the public and help improve awareness, contact Features Editor John Zaktansky at jzaktansky@dailyitem.com or 570-988-5473.