Seventy-five years ago today, American marines and sailors began 36-day struggle against more than 20,000 Japanese troops on the volcanic island of Iwo Jima.
The battle for Iwo Jima was "conceived as a strategically important battle," said Bucknell history professor Mark Sheftall.
"The idea was to take this island, and use it as a key airbase in range of the Japanese home island of Okinawa," Sheftall said. "For a number of reasons, Iwo Jima didn't turn out to be viable for large scale air attacks."
The symbolism of Iwo Jima, however, and the iconic image of marines and sailors raising the flag on Mount Suribachi was enormous in the U.S.
"That image was transmitted fairly quickly to the U.S.," Sheftall said, "and was symbolic of a great victory in the Pacific. It was inspiring for the purposes of morale, especially on the homefront."
As the battle began, Joe Diblin, of Northumberland, was halfway across the world, in Tennessee, continuing in his job of training combat pilots.
Diblin, now 102 years old, wanted to be a combat pilot, "but because I had been an educator, they had me train pilots. Specifically B-24s (heavy bombers), and I did that throughout the entirety of the war," the Bucknell graduate said.
About the Pacific campaign, he was aware of the campaign, but most of his focus was on training pilots to go over there and fight. "I wasn't aware of the specific battles," he said. "I had a job to do, flight training, and I did it in the states.
"I wanted to pilot my own, go over there," he said. "But I was told to keep training the pilots. So I wasn't a hero in the war. But I helped train hero pilots, I guess."
Iwo Jima is very close to Japan, and the Japanese had spent a great deal of time and effort reinforcing the defenses there.
By the time the American invasion was planned, the Japanese had dug extensive underground defenses, Sheftall said. Tens of thousands of soldiers were dug in. Their morale was good. These were well-positioned defenders dedicated to their cause. Defeating them was going to be quite an effort.
But the U.S. had a lot of material advantages going into that battle, Sheftall said. "It was still going to be really tough.
"The U.S., by this time, had almost complete air and naval superiority," he said. "The Japanese navy, as a fighting force, had basically been destroyed at that point. The Japanese air force was meager and you started seeing kamikaze attacks."
The Japanese "pretty much fought to the death at Iwo Jima," Sheftall said. "Only 216 of that entire force surrendered."
Americans suffered 26,000 casualties, including 6,800 dead, he said.
After the war, Iwo Jima became even more symbolic of the overall American war effort, and the struggle and sacrifices made in World War II, Sheftall said.