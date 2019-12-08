By Eric Scicchitano
MILTON — Dan MacArthur hated fruit.
Customers of his startup gourmet bakery, The Cookie Dude, can be glad that he didn’t grow up hating chocolate and sugar.
The Cookie Dude launched in 2017. You won’t find a storefront. MacArthur, 38, of Milton, works from his house inside a separate one-oven kitchen that’s state-certified and inspected.
MacArthur’s creations are sold by special order and are becoming a staple at festivals and fairs throughout the Valley like the Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts, Shamokin’s Food Truck Frenzy and the Selinsgrove Farmers Market. Often, he sells out before the events close.
The business is a side hustle for MacArthur. He works in higher education, but hopes one day to turn baking into a full-time gig.
“It is the thing that makes me happy and it took me a long time to get there,” MacArthur said.
The cult classic film, “The Big Lebowski,” inspired the bakery’s name. Its menu of 40 cookie varieties reads like no other.
Potty Mouth Punk: chocolate chip with caramel. Rear Admiral: Old Bay seasoning and Cap’n Crunch cereal. S’more Money, S’more Problems: chocolate crinkle with marshmallow and graham cracker. Flower Power: honey and lavender. Santa Farts: chocolate crinkle with peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache and candy cane pieces. Ohhh, Canada!: sugar cookie with maple buttercream icing and candied bacon.
Culinary arts had been a career goal for MacArthur since childhood. So, too, was writing. Ambitions of becoming a chef spoiled at the thought of having to taste fruit. He figured he’d be laughed out of culinary school for shunning apples and oranges.
“I said, ‘no way, I’m gonna be a writer,’” recalled MacArthur, who earned a master’s in creative writing. “That was the stupidest reason to make that decision.”
MacArthur’s “long time to get there” is best summed up as such: He’s a former Valley sportswriter who earned his master’s degree while working in the news business and eventually left journalism for work at a local university before taking his current job, a remote position with a content management company.
The firm’s West Coast location allows a morning-time buffer for baking. When required, he takes time off to prep large orders and events. Prep work and baking are spread over days. It all happens in a 100-square-foot bakery.
“I try to stack everything as high as possible since I don’t have a ton of space,” MacArthur said as he built a short-stack of baking pans for a batch of La Doodle Del Diablo: snickerdoodle with caramel.
MacArthur encourages whiffs of two vanillas he uses, one from Madagascar and another from Mexico. The latter has hints of chocolate. He then holds up different salts, Himalayan and Irish. He said he tries to source quality ingredients not common to area kitchens.
As he rolls the La Doodle dough balls in cinnamon and sugar, he speaks of the influence his wife, Amanda, has had on the business.
Though the baking is a one-man show, The Cookie Dude wouldn’t exist without her. She invited him to whip up cookies years ago for an exchange at her hospital workplace, inspiring his foray into experimental baking. And it was Amanda who encouraged a joint savings account to kickstart the business. She helps package the cookies ahead of events and sits by his side on sales days.
MacArthur offered this himself. His wife prefers to stay on the periphery.
“It’s a tremendous creative outlet for him,” Amanda said. “He likes making people happy and this adventure is something he enjoys and works hard at. And, they’re delicious cookies.”
MacArthur aims to grow the business sustainably. He’s eyeing expansion onto a food truck and perhaps, someday, a standalone bakery. Should that be realized, MacArthur wants to employ people seeking a fresh start, like those with criminal convictions.
And, he’s come around on fruit.
“I try anything I put into my cookies,” MacArthur said. “And, there are a couple of fruits I even eat on my own for the hell of it.”
MacArthur’s cookies are generally sold in six-packs for $5 each, though prices can vary. He caters to birthdays and parties along with special events. Learn more at www.thecookiedude.com, Facebook: @cookiedudecookies, Instagram: thecookie.dude.