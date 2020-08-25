The Daily Item enhances mobile app

SUNBURY — A new version of The Daily Item mobile app — a place to find the latest news and information or quickly call up an electronic replica of the printed newspaper — is now available for mobile phones and tablets.
The updated version became available Tuesday on the Apple App Store for those who use iPhones and iPads, and was expected to appear this week on the Google Play Store for Android phone and mobile device users.
The mobile app, first developed in 2011 and updated frequently through the years, features an easily accessible portal into the electronic replica of printed editions of The Daily Item and The Danville News, as well as a “Live News” section, featuring a sampling of news, sports and lifestyle stories from The Daily Item website.
Live News also provides quick access to obituaries; editorials and opinions; birth, wedding, engagement and other celebration items, calendar events, classified ads, automobile searches, coupon deals, and the latest weather forecasts.
Readers can download daily editions of the electronic newspaper and other content to read every page offline at their convenience, follow breaking news and developing stories, browse photos, and easily share content with family members and friends on their social networks.
The newest version features an enhanced weather package with interactive radar, cleaner default layouts and fonts, additional optional layouts, a new commenting and opinion tool, enhanced design and functionality for the E-edition of the newspaper and the addition of an interactive local events calendar module.
Readers will be able to open several pages of content for free before seeing purchase or subscription options for additional access. All subscribers of the print edition of The Daily Item have full access to the mobile app and website.
To get the most recent version of the app, download the new application from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, then delete the previous “DI Mobile” icon from your device. If a link to the new app does not automatically appear the next time you open the older version, just search for “The Daily Item” in your app store and look for the new red icon.