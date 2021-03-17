'The tears shed are not a hoax:' Grief becomes ire for Valley mother of 59-year-old COVID-19 victim

NORTHUMBERLAND — Sally Clark planned to privately grieve her son's death due to COVID-19 complications last month, but her ire over people's reluctance to wear masks in public during the pandemic is prompting her to speak out.
Her son, Scott D. Clark, the father of two from Northumberland, died at the age of 59 on Feb. 23. In his obituary, Sally Clark added a warning: "Our polarized nation continues to have people calling COVID-19 a hoax, claiming it's not a serious problem. And hearing that 500,000 Americans have died from COVID may just be a numbing abstraction, but when your loved one suffocates on a ventilator, immobilized by sedatives, the heartache is real. The suffering is real. The tears shed are not a hoax. The loss is real. Death is real and permanent."
Sitting in their Northumberland home at the kitchen table covered by a pile of condolence cards, Sally Clark and her husband, Dave Clark, recounted the harrowing weeks leading up to their eldest son's death.
The COVID-19 pandemic wasn't an issue they worried much about before he got sick. Sally Clark said her son wore a mask in public, though he didn't while working at Bastian Tire in Shamokin Dam.
A former Marine, Scott Clark was in good health when the family gathered for Christmas, she said.
That changed about two weeks later when he began experiencing breathing troubles. Picking up a wall calendar where she documented her son's rapidly declining health, she recalled what happened over the next several weeks.
On Jan. 12, Scott Clark drove himself to Evangelical Community Hospital where he was tested and confirmed to have the coronavirus. A few days later, while quarantining at home where he lived alone, he phoned his father and said he was going back to the hospital.
"He called and said, 'Dad, I can't get my breath,'" Dave Clark said, recalling how after that second hospital visit his son again returned home without being admitted.
On Jan. 19, still struggling to breathe, Scott Clark called an ambulance which took him to the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he was given a steroid and grim news.
"A doctor said to him, 'I suppose you understand why you're not being admitted,'" Sally Clark said. "There was no room."
So Dave Clark drove his son home. Two days later the ambulance returned for Scott Clark whose breathing troubles had increased. This time he was admitted to Geisinger where he remained for eight days, during which he celebrated his 59th birthday.
Sent back home on Jan. 27 with supplemental oxygen, Scott Clark was tended by a visiting nurse who over the next several days increased his oxygen levels as his ability to breathe on his own worsened.
On Feb. 4, Scott Clark's son, Braeden, 23, visited and, worried about his condition, called an ambulance.
Sally Clark fought back tears as she recalled the phone call from her son telling her that he couldn't breathe and was headed back to the hospital.
At Geisinger, Scott Clark was placed in the intensive care unit and within a week was on a ventilator.
"He told me, 'Mom, I'm fighting like hell,'" Sally Clark said.
He never recovered. Despite his and the doctor's efforts, Scott Clark ended up being intubated.
It was at this point that the Clarks were able to visit their son at the hospital. He wasn't conscious, but they were at his side, along with Scott Clark's son and daughter, Kennedy, 21, when he passed on Feb. 23.
"You're supposed to go before your kids," Sally Clark cried, wiping tears from her eyes. "I'd have taken his place any day."
Her deep sadness has been pierced by anger.
It began with people talking about how her son died of a heart attack. She pulls out the death certificate and points to the line that lists Scott Clark's death as "acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. COVID-19."
Then she began hearing people rail against wearing a mask in public.
"That's BS," she said. "This is not fake, it's a real thing. We're never going to see our son again. His son and daughter were his world. He talked with his son every day. His daughter texted him every morning telling him she loved him.
"People say, "We're Americans, we have rights. But we were told to wear seatbelts because it was safe. Now it's become law. We're now being told to wear masks to be safe. What's the difference?" Sally Clark said. "Donald Trump and his wife had (COVID-19) and he had million-dollar treatment for it. Get over it. Wear your damn mask."
Dave Clark is less expressive, but his grief is as acute.
"It's difficult," he said of losing his son. "It's time for people to wake up."
Hoping to do just that, Sally Clark turned to a friend, Robert Margoles, a retired Midd-West School teacher, and asked him to put into words what she was feeling.
The passage in her son's obituary regarding the danger of COVID-19 was written by Margoles but "It is entirely her sentiment, her thoughts," he said.