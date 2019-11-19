DANVILLE — The Arabella Parker abuse case happened on the watch of the entire community, Pastor Mark Gittens told the crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Memorial Park for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night just hours before the 3-year-old is expected to be taken off life support.
"This happened on our watch," Gittens, of the h2church, Sunbury, told the crowd. "These children are our responsibility in our community."
Parker was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said the child was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, that she needed part of her brain removed. Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, after Stonington state trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.
Parker's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, was granted custody of Parker last week and told The Daily Item that after consulting with doctors, she decided the child would be taken off life support later Wednesday. She said it was the "hardest decision" of her life.
Kegler, along with Parker's other aunts, Sarah Delcamp and Lucinda Delcamp, both of Sunbury, joined Parker's grandmother Bonnie Kahley, of Sunbury, at the vigil Tuesday night.
"This is all so very sad," Sarah Delcamp said. "I am still in shock that this is even happening to us. My only thoughts right now are for Arabella."
Gittens spoke to the crowd and reminded them that Arabella's case is horrific and that the community needs to come together and help prevent anything like this from ever happening again.
Vigil organizer Anna Maxwell, 22, of Danville, said she wanted to show support to the family.
"This is all about that baby girl Arabella," she said. "I wanted to show her that our community cares."
Members of the Just Us Few motorcycle club, out of Montandon, also attended.
Member Paul Bingaman said the group came to show support for Arabella.
"We are all following this and we wanted to be here for the child," he said. "Our group is here to help the family in any way we can."
Gittens spoke for about 15 minutes and closed by hugging each of Parker's family members.
"I wanted tonight to be special for Arabella and with the amount of people that came out it shows she is cared about," he said. "We need to do everything we can as a community to protect our children."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if Parker does not survive Burgess would immediately face homicide charges.
Matulewicz has not said if Delcamp will be charged with additional crimes.
Arabella Parker has been in critical condition for more than a month.
Hundreds of people gathered at a second vigil for Arabella at the same time Tuesday night in her home town of Trevorton.