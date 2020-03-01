1. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host a public meeting for stakeholders of the Shikellamy State Park Complex to discuss the Penn’s Parks for All preliminary report and projects of the park. The meeting will be held at the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury at 5 p.m. Monday.
2. The Selinsgrove Borough Council is expected to hire a new borough manager Monday.
The council met in executive session on Feb. 11 to interview two candidates for the position after more than a dozen people applied to succeed Paul Williams, who has retired after seven years.
The council meets at 7 p.m.
3. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) is accepting appointments for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which runs through April 15.
Volunteers include Susquehanna University senior accounting students and local bank employees, according to CAA administrators.
The program is offered both at CAA’s Selinsgrove and Lewisburg locations.
4. A contractor will begin on Tuesday to dismantle a two-story log cabin discovered during the razing of a condemned former bar in Washingtonville.
Fares Farhat, owner of Farhat Construction of Halifax, said he expects the remaining siding to be removed from the cabin before dismantling the structure piece by piece starting Tuesday. He said each piece will be cataloged and held in storage.
The Montour-DeLong Fair board plans to have a contractor reconstruct the cabin during the 2021 fair.
5. The Danville Borough Flood Committee will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building on Mill Street to explain the state's preliminary flood insurance rate map.
The discussion will also include the strategy and implementation plan to certify the Hospital Run-Upper Susquehanna Levee as well as the Mahoning Creek-Lower Susquehanna Levee.