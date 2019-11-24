1. A new Sunbury police chief will be announced at Monday’s City Council meeting, according to Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Karlovich he will make a recommendation to council when it meets at 6:15 p.m. in City Hall.
Brad Hare has been the officer in charge for the past year since the resignation of Chief Tim Miller, who served for two years.
2. Valley organizations will offer a free meal to all on Thanksgiving.
Dinners will be provided at Beaver Lutheran Church on Route 522 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Knights of Columbus in Danville in St. Joseph School at 1027 Ferry St. starting at noon; the American Legion Post 504 on Route 147 in Herndon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Holy Angels Parish, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St., Lewisburg, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mifflinburg Unite Methodist Church beginning at noon; First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut. St., Milton beginning at noon; St. Pius C Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets in Sunbury, beginning at noon. A continental breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free takeout dinners and home delivery are also being offered by several of these organizations.
3. The 2019 Needy Family Fund campaign sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust along with the Degenstein Foundation begins Thursday.
Since it began in 1987, the fund has raised more than $2.8 million to benefit the less fortunate in the Valley during the holidays. The Salvation Army offices in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.
4. The Southside Fire Company in Riverside begins one of its largest fundraisers of the year — selling Christmas trees — starting Friday.
Last year they sold out of all trees except one and raised a little more than $3,000.
The trees will be available for purchase at the fire company located at 200 Avenue D in Riverside from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday. After the opening, the trees will be sold from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
5. Small Business Saturday returns this weekend. Small Business Saturday is the 10th installment of the national marketing campaign that encourages holiday shoppers to spend money at community businesses.
American Express launched the shopping promotion in 2010 and with a national advertising campaign. It has grown into a formidable event for small businesses that may otherwise get lost amidst the mega-retailers that benefit from promotions on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Participating stores hang increasingly familiar blue window stickers and signs, balloons and banners or place welcome mats at their storefronts.
According to American Express, an estimated $103 billion combined has been spent at small businesses on the dedicated Saturday event since it began in 2010.