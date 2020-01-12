1. Gordon Tomb, an energy writer, consultant and editor of “Inconvenient Facts: The science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know” is the guest speaker at the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives monthly meeting Monday at 7 p.m.
Tomb has spoken on behalf of the International Atomic Energy Agency on lessons of the Fukushima and Three Mile Island nuclear accidents.
The event is being held at the Best Western next door to Country Cupboard on Route 15 in Lewisburg.
2. Sunbury City Council meets Monday at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall for its first official meeting of 2020.
New Councilman Josh Brosious joins council members Jim Eister, Rick Reichner and Chris Reis, along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said he is excited to get to work and has plans on working with the council to revamp the downtown.
3. Jay Boyer, 36, of Middleburg, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 9:15 this morning in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.
Boyer, whose drunken punch caused Brian Cox to fall and suffer a fatal skull fracture last April, pleaded guilty in October to three misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and reckless endangerment and three summary charges of harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A felony count of aggravated assault was dropped as part of the plea deal.
4. A census job recruiter for Montour County will be at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about the census and how to apply.
5. Lewisburg Area High School students strive toward a $35,000 fundraising goal as they host the district’s fifth annual Mini-THON on Saturday.
Mini-THON, a full day of dancing and games, runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the high school on Newman Road. This year's theme is Kick Cancer Out of this World.
The event, first held in Lewisburg in 2016, is modeled after the successful fundraiser at Penn State University. Like the Penn State event, proceeds raised by Lewisburg students will be donated to the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital toward the fight against pediatric cancer.
Lewisburg students have raised approximately $100,000 in the past four years.