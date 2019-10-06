1. U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, is the guest speaker at the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives monthly meeting Monday night.
Among the topics he is expected to address are the activities surrounding the possible impeachment of President Trump.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Col. John Kelly Room at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. It is open to the public.
2. Jury selection will begin Tuesday in Montour County Court for the attempted homicide case against Philip Walker, 41, of Ocala, Fla.
Walker is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Kyle Pekera, of Gainesville, Va. during an argument outside a Valley Township restaurant on Sept. 10, 2017. A three-day trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
3. Professor Timothy Hellwig will present the lecture, “What Moves Public Approval? Popularity for Governments Around the World,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms 1-3 in the Degenstein Center at Susquehanna University.
This event is free and open to the public.
Hellwig, professor of political science at Indiana University, Bloomington, will discuss the social, economic and political forces that shape public support for incumbent governments in the United States and in other advanced industrial democracies.
4. Wayne Wetzel, 83, of Sunbury, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in Northumberland County Court for the hit-and-run killing of 71-year-old Ron Clark.
Clark pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide in March for the deadly accident that happened on Aug. 17, 2018 in Northumberland. Clark died from his injuries on Aug. 25, 2018.
5. The second unPAved gravel road bicycle race in Union County will draw hundreds of cyclists and more than 1,000 visitors Sunday.
The race has sold out with about 800 riders from across the U.S. registered for the three courses of 54 miles, 90 miles and 120 miles.
For more casual riders, spots remain available for the less challenging 30-mile FUN-paved ride.
All routes leave from the Miller Center in Lewisburg and head west on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The courses include farm and country roads north of Mifflinburg and continue into the Bald Eagle State Forest.