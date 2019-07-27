1. The Noll-Spangle National Historic Farm along Penns Creek will host its third annual “Celebration at the Farm” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Established in 1802, the farm located at 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg, will offer demonstrations of what it was like to toil outdoors in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including rope-making and wool-spinning, and hands-on learning. There will also be tours of the historic farm buildings and food available for purchases.
New this year will be a tag sale, with proceeds to fund additional educational events at the farm.
Parking and country entertainment is free.
2. Feeling peckish? Two chicken barbecues will be held in Sunbury today to benefit local fire companies.
The East End Fire Company at 215 Catawissa Ave. will hold its dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $9 for a dinner and $5 for a chicken half. Free in-town delivery is available by calling 570-809-1816.
The Good Will Hose Company at Fifth and Reagan streets will also start serving dinners at 11 a.m. and continue until sold out. Platters are $8.50 and include a chicken half and the trimmings. The cost is $5 for just a chicken half. For free local deliveries call 570-286-2831.
3. For family fun, check out the Acorn Family Festival held today at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. in Milton.
Starting at 10 a.m., events include a musical theater performance by Camp eXpresso!; local musicians Rachel Henry and David Swanson and big band music from Spirit of Wing.
4. On Sunday, the Snyder County Historical Society will be honoring a fallen WWII soldier buried in Beavertown, Sunbury High School graduate Albert E. Coleman, by hosting a special event featuring the return to his daughter of a silver bracelet belonging to him that was found in Wales.
Coleman was killed in 1945 while serving in Europe. The lost bracelet contained his name and service number.
The bracelet will be returned to Coleman's daughter, Nancy Shilling, of Adams County, during a special program at the historical society's headquarters at 30 E. Market St., Middleburg at 2 p.m.
5. The 81st Montour DeLong Community Fair kicks off on Monday, but fairgoers can come out to the fairgrounds in Danville to check out the livestock that will be entered between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to livestock exhibitions the fair, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 3 will feature entertainment and food vendors.