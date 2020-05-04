SHAMOKIN DAM — Beron Hummel was one of the thousands of people who came out to the former Kmart parking lot in Shamokin Dam for 2 gallons of milk during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hummel, of Freeburg, said he and his wife recently got full custody of their two great-grandsons. As retirees, he said they are struggling and appreciates Monday's "Pop Your Trunk" drive-through giveaway. Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., teamed up with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef to provide more than 4,000 gallons of free milk to Valley residents.
"We're a little tight," said Hummel as he waited in his car. "We really don't go to the grocery store. My granddaughter does our shopping for us. We get 2 gallons a week. Sometimes it lasts, sometimes it don't."
Jennifer Sanchez, of Selinsgrove, said she is unemployed, attempting to get disability benefits and relying on food stamps. She said it shows there are people in the community willing to help.
"It does make a difference for us," she said.
The event was scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m., but people arrived at 9 a.m., according to United Way President Joanne Troutman. Traffic was backed up in all directions on Routes 11/15 toward Selinsgrove, toward Northumberland and toward Lewisburg.
"There is a legitimate need," said Troutman. "The supply chain is out of whack and there are limitations at the grocery store. We're seeing people with large families and people coming on behalf of their neighbors. It's a very challenging, complex time."
Bob Garrett, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the event is about fighting hunger and supporting agriculture during the pandemic.
Micah Mines, the general manager of National Beef in Hummels Wharf, said he is happy that the business can contribute and fulfill the need of the community.
"That's what we hope for, to help families, and being able to see there was this much need, it's important," Mines said.
Wilber Wheeler, the regional manager of the Dairy Farmers of America, agreed with Mines.
"We all know somebody who is hurting right now, or who lost their jobs," he said. "Folks are hungry. There is a need. The parking lot is full."
Wheeler said the milk is a product that may have gone to waste if it wasn't donated to the event. Schools closed and are not ordering milk for students, Wheeler said.
DFA has already donated more than 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states, including Pennsylvania.
The United Way also distributed nearly 2,000 masks to the public. It was their last distribution of masks to the public, said Troutman.
Organizers said a pallet of milk leftover at the end of the giveaway will be donated to a food bank.