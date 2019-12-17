McCLURE — Three men are facing felony aggravated assault charges following a fight in the borough last month.
Shawn M. Stover, 24, of Sunbury; Troy A. Stilson, 21, and Nathan L. Brower, 37, both of Beaver Springs, were arrested Nov. 29 after they engaged in a physical fight as Stover was returning his child's belongings to the mother, Natasha Mainus, state police at Selinsgrove said.
When Stover arrived at the home, he said Brower confronted him, punching him in the face, hitting him in the back of the head with a rock, biting his arm and burning his arm with a cigarette, court records said,
Stover told police he heard gunshots and struck Brower in the face with brass knuckles.
Stover and a friend who was with him, Brent Tallon, said Stilson came out of the house and fired a gun several times, including at Tallon's feet, court records said.
Mainus said Brower invited Stilson to "back him up" in case the confrontation with Stover "got out of control" and that he fired the weapon at least twice, police said.
Stilson admitted firing the pistol three times, once about 10 feet from Tallon's feet and twice in the air, court records said.
He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited, misdemeanor terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Stover is also being held in lieu of $35,000 bail on charges of two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
Brower was released after posting $15,000 bail after being arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats. All three cases are awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg.