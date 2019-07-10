MIDDLEBURG — Three projects are being pitched to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding in Snyder County.
Glenda Ruch, community development director at SEDA-Council of Governments, discussed the proposals with the county commissioners on Tuesday.
In all, the projects will cost $388,947 to complete and the county has $238,413 in funding available this year, she said.
"It always does exceed what's available," Commissioner Lee Knepp said of the proposed improvements.
McClure Municipal Authority is requesting $154,090 for a waterline replacement at Railroad Street; Beavertown Borough is applying for $100,000 to replace old sidewalks and curbing and Snyder County has asked for $134,857 to remove architectural barriers and install an elevator in the recently purchased county Annex Building next to the courthouse.
McClure has been updating its 75-year-old water lines in recent years and this is another proposed phase. Ruch said an income survey of the 13 homes in the service area will be conducted to determine if they are eligible.
The planned addition of an elevator is part of the commissioners plan to renovate the former bank building in Middleburg and move some county offices there.
The borough of Selinsgrove and Penn Township have been asked to allocate their share of CDBG funds to offset the cost since both have a high population of disabled residents, Ruch said.
Penn Township is being asked to contribute $24,787 and Selinsgrove is being asked to give $19,036 toward the project. In the event they decline Ruch said the county will have to come up with their own funding source to make up the difference.
Ruch will make a recommendation on what projects to fund at a Sept. 3 public meeting. A final public hearing will be held Oct. 1.