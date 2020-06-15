Beginning Wednesday, three Valley Walmart stores will be among 19 across Pennsylvania that will offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for pre-registered patients.
Also on Monday, Bucknell University announced its Barnes & Noble will reopen Wednesday with social distancing measures in place. The news comes as the state Department of Health announced 11 new Valley COVID-19 cases, at least one in each of the four Valley counties.
Nine new test sites were named Monday, including the Walmarts in Coal Township and Selinsgrove. It was announced last week the Lewisburg location would also begin offering tests this week.
The Valley testing sites will be open for approximately two hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings each week.
The locations are: Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township; Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove; Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd., Lewisburg.
Beginning Wednesday, these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores.
“In conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Walmart is expanding COVID-19 testing across the commonwealth,” the company said in a news release. Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the department to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Residents who want to be tested must pre-register at www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com to receive an appointment window.
Store back open
The Barnes & Noble at Bucknell University will reopen on Market Street in Lewisburg on Wednesday with new safety measures in place.
The cafe will not be open, store officials said.
The following safety protocols will be in place when the store opens this week: social distancing measures; rigorous cleaning protocols; sneeze guards at checkout; contactless payment; reduced occupancy; customer and employee mask requirements.
“We will also continue to process online orders for direct delivery to you at bucknell.bncollege.com, but we look forward to seeing you soon,” says Rami Ghua, general manager.
The campus store will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.
New cases
All four Valley counties have at least one new case of COVID-19 according to state Department of Health data, part of 323 additional cases of the novel coronavirus across Pennsylvania.
According to state health officials, there are five new cases in Union County, 4 in Northumberland and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 79,121.
Seven Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus. Four in Northumberland County, two in Union County and one in Snyder. There were no new local deaths announced Monday.
There were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide, pushing the Pennsylvania total to 6,243
The Valley now has 441 reported cases of the virus, 228 in Northumberland County, 88 in Union, 65 in Montour and 60 in Snyder.
Health officials estimate 74% of Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients have recovered.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There are 859 Pennsylvanians being treated in commonwealth hospitals for COVID-19, including 173 on ventilators.
Approximately 5,996 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.