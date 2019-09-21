MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) unveiled on Saturday its plan to convert a portion of the Miltonian Building into a makerspace where youth can explore technology, music, gaming, industrial and culinary arts.
During a gathering at Chef's Place on Front Street, a small crowd gathered to enjoy food prepared by Lynn Kerstetter and discuss ways to revitalize downtown Milton and make the best use of its buildings.
TIME, a community revitalization organization, purchased in 2005 the Miltonian building that once housed the borough office, police and fire departments.
It's now embarking on a plan to renovate the building and offer a makerspace program on the first floor where people can gather to work on projects, invent, create and share knowledge in six areas: culinary arts, tech laboratory, arts and design, industrial arts, gaming and music.
"This is the first time we are developing a makerspace program," said Amanda Craig, TIME board president. "We need to get the community involved. It will be a combination of getting youth and adults engaged."
Jesse Newcomer, coordinator of the Teen Center at 139 S. Front St., said youth are interested in the projects and being part of revitalizing the community.
The first phase of the project is renovating the first floor of the Miltonian Building and remodeling the Teen Center, which is expected to be completed by June 2020, and opening the makerspace by next summer, said Geoge Venios, executive director of TIME.
The Milton makerspace project is one of several that the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way hopes to establish in the Valley.
Partnering with several community organizations, including TIME, the Lewisburg Children's Museum and the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove, the United Way has applied for a grant that would help create a "regional makerspace program in a couple of large hubs and a few mobile makerspace programs," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The aim is to give students a chance to work on a variety of projects or try out new tools and materials to help them navigate through educational and career options.
"The United Way has a goal in the next 10 years to engage 100 percent of teen and young adults and connect them to school or work," Troutman said.
While waiting to learn if the grant will be obtained, she said, private funding will also be pursued for the programs.