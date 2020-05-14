U. S. Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., called for "comprehensive statewide testing in Pennsylvania for antibodies" during a Thursday morning virtual panel discussion, saying “It would be instructive to have a demographically dispersed picture of who actually has had this coronavirus infection and has developed antibodies.
Professionally done, statistically valid data from such a serology survey, Toomey added, "would help to understand where the concentrations of the virus geographically, demographically, or otherwise."
Data is always the best way to make decisions on what course of action we need to take, responded panelist Steve Massini, CEO, Penn State Health (Hershey).
"It's been one of the most difficult things in all of this," Massini said —the lack of data historically, of anything of this nature, he said, made it very difficult to predict how many people would come down with the virus and require hospitalization.
Massini noted that while thousands of people have been tested for the virus, "we probably haven't captured the full number of people who have been exposed."
Most of the one-hour panel discussion focused on re-opening the economy.
“It’s been my view," Toomey said, "for some time now, that Pennsylvania is ready to reopen. Our governor, of course, has taken some modest steps. I think by our rough estimates, more than half of Pennsylvania is still effectively in a lockdown, and I think it is time we move this along."
Toomey's plan to re-open the economy includes having enough hospital bed capacity to deal with any future outbreak of the virus, and safety practices, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Toomey and Massini agreed that testing is vital in not only flattening the curve of those with coronavirus, but lessening the number of cases.
"And I see that the number of cases is going down," Toomey said.