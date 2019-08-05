LEWISBURG — A few hours before facing members of a local gun violence prevention group, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey spoke with President Trump Monday morning about a bill he's co-sponsored that would strengthen background checks on firearm sales.
"The president didn't commit to supporting this bill, but he is open to it," Toomey said.
The separate mass shootings on Saturday that killed at least 22 in El Paso, Texas, and nine in Dayton, Ohio, dominated an economic forum held at the Miller Center in Lewisburg Monday attended by Toomey and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller.
"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," said Keller who offered prayers to the victims, their families and the first responders who witnessed the carnage carried out by two lone gunmen. "There is no place for racism, bigotry or hatred."
President Trump delivered a measured address to the country Monday morning to "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated."
Several people, including former President Obama, have criticized President Trump for fanning the flames of fear and hatred with the rhetoric he often shares on Twitter.
"The president does have a unique role in our society. He struck the right tone (Monday). I think it would be great if he continued with that tone," Toomey said.
Both he and Keller said the issue of mental illness has to be part of the gun violence prevention discussion, with Keller attributing the internet and social media with helping to "radicalize" young white men who are almost always the culprits in mass shootings.
"Unfortunately every time there's a shooting it's a deranged individual," said Toomey. "There's a lot of violence in our culture. It's hard to change that culture."
His focus is on passing legislation to make background checks on gun purchases more strict and supporting other proposed bills that would restrict felons and at-risk persons from obtaining or keeping weapons.
Keller said he'll also strive to help pass these laws.
"We need to give first responders the tools necessary to make sure our communities are safe," he said. "I am going to commit to working on this the same way I've been working with Moms Demand Action."