Sen. Pat Toomey outlined on Thursday his recommendations for reopening Pennsylvania's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic which would include allowing outdoor construction to resume immediately.
Released a day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced his plan for a partial reopening of businesses beginning May 8, Toomey — a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the White House task force to lead the efforts to reopen the economy — said his suggested three-phase plan would be gradual and data-driven while providing a plan to get Pennsylvanians back to work.
"It's extremely damaging every day that goes by without having an economy," he said, adding that a key difference between his recommendation and Wolf's plan is getting outdoor construction projects back on track immediately in a state that has 1 in 5 residents filing for unemployment.
"Forty-seven of the 50 states never ended" outdoor construction during the health crisis, Toomey said.
His plan also calls for businesses in counties with low or decreasing COVID-19 cases that are able to safely conduct business out of doors, including car dealerships and nurseries, as well as most elective surgeries, to resume immediately.
At the same time, Toomey said testing to identify people, primarily health care providers, with COVID-19 antibodies should be increased.
Despite widespread concerns about a lack of testing capabilities, Toomey said it is appropriate to lift the economic lockdown since health care systems in most areas of the state are not being overwhelmed.
In a Zoom presentation about the coronavirus attended by more than 300 people Thursday afternoon, Susquehanna University biology professor Tammy Tobin addressed the testing issue and said more "accurate and plentiful" tests are still needed. As of yet, she said, there is no FDA-approved testing for identifying a COVID-19 antibody and it could take 18 months or longer for a vaccine.
Toomey's plan is being backed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer.
"We have to keep the pressure up" regarding the virus and developing a vaccine "but we have to find a way to do it without (an economic) lockdown," Romer said.
Phase two of Toomey's plan would permit businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms to reopen with proper social distancing and hygiene protocols as well as schools under the purview of the state and district.
Under phase three, higher-trafficked businesses and entertainment venues would reopen after significant progress is made in testing and effective therapies for the disease are available.