1. The 2019 Milton Beer Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. today on the grounds of the Veterans Memorial and Moose Family Center on Front Street. More than 50 craft breweries and wineries will showcase their best drinks at the third annual festival including nine members of the River Rat Brew Trail. There are also seven food vendors and live entertainment by Bird Law, Milltown Blues, Billy Kelly with a Band and Runaway Stroller. Find an event map on Facebook: @miltonpabeerfest. The event runs until 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and still available at www.visitmiltonpa.org.
2. The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association hosts its fourth annual Slow Bike Race beginning at 11:30 a.m. today on 10th Street in Selinsgrove, between West Penn and West Mill streets. It’s held in conjunction with the Selinsgrove Rotary Mallet Madness Tournament. The Slow Bike Race is unique to the area and other bike races in the fact that the “slowest” rider wins the race. Proceeds benefit the Seals Legacy Fund. There are three age groups. Bring a bike and helmet.
3. The Upper Augusta Fire Company hosts the 10th annual Fire & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Shikellamy Marina. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. It costs $12 to register at the event. Judging is at noon. There are multiple divisions including antique, classic and vintage import. The event features food, drink and a 50/50 raffle.
4. A spring car cruise will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight in downtown Shamokin. Car enthusiasts are invited simply to shine their ride and come downtown to cruise Independence Street and surrounding streets. It’s a throwback event to the summer weekend nights of decades ago when people cruised Shamokin. There will be a downtown cleanup with volunteers picking up litter at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
5. The Warrior Run Strawberry Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane. The event features a variety of strawberry desserts including homemade ice cream, shortcake, angel food cake and pies. Seeking a hearty lunch? They’ve got hamburgers, hot dogs and ham barbecue as well. The American Antique Car Club will host a car show on site. There also will be a Chinese auction and a hymn sing with the old hymnals at 1:30 p.m. in the church. There will be tours of the historic church and adjacent cemetery. Admission and parking are free. All proceeds are for the preservation and restoration of the church and the nearby Hower-Slote House.