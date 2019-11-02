1. Tonight several communities will hold Trick-or-Treating after canceling the annual Halloween candy giveaway on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Shamokin and Coal Township will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Milton will hold Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Costumed youngsters will have an extra hour to collect goodies in Sunbury, Danville, McClure, Northumberland, Lewisburg, Riverside and Mahoning and Zerbe townships which will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight. The candy hand-out in East Buffalo Township will take place the longest in the Valley, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2. Manual Cinema will present a stage production of "Frankenstein" at 7:30 tonight at Bucknell University's Weis Center in Lewisburg. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for youth.
3. Raconteur Radio Group will recreate the 1938 broadcast of "War of the Worlds" by Orson Welles tonight at 7 p.m. in Degenstein Theater at Susquehanna University. The event is free and open to the public. A pre-show video presentation providing historical background and context of Welles' broadcast will be offered and following the performance, the actors will engage with the audience.
4. "Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson" A one-man play about the Major League Baseball player and Bucknell University alum will be presented by Eddie Frierson the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg Sunday afternoon. Tickets for the 1 p.m. show are available at www.lewisburgpa.com/shop or at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook page.
5. For anyone who hasn't had a chance to visit the Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland, Sunday is a good time to check it out as the museum holds a free open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for self-guided tours of the 18th century home of the scientist, clergyman and education innovator. For more information, visit www.josephpriestleyhouse.org.