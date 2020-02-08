1. If you're looking to do something out of the ordinary today, why not don a swimsuit and join the crowd at the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Lewisburg.
Scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Landing located at Front and St. George streets, the plunge into what is expected to be the frigid waters of the Susquehanna River is one of the activities at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival that ends tonight. The registration fee for the plunge is $20.
2. For the less adventurous or younger crowd, the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee is sponsoring a free Valentine craft-making event for kids of all ages from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today held at the Jane. E. DeLong Memorial Hall at the corner of Third and Church streets.
Raffle gift baskets will be on display at the hall today and Sunday and winners must be present for the 3 p.m. Sunday drawing.
3. A Comedy Night will be held tonight at Zing Productions' Booth Theater, 324 Mill St., Danville at 8 p.m.
Headlining the show is Ellen Doyle. The evening will be hosted by Zack Hammond and also feature Mike Grady. Tickets are $10 and the event is BYOB. For reservations, call 570-951-6572.
4. The Washington Revitalization Committee is continuing its weekend fundraiser with a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday by the Strawberry Ridge Bluegrass Band.
The free concert will be followed at 3 p.m. with a "historical circle" where individuals are invited to share stories about their connections to Washingtonville and the surrounding communities. Stories will be recorded and transcribed in preparation for the upcoming 150th anniversary of the borough's incorporation. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/washingtonvillepa/
5. Another entertainment option is the Williamsport Civic Chorus presentation of "An Evening at the Pops," at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Clearstory Room on the second floor of the Pajama Factory, located at 1307 Park Ave.
The concert will feature songs from a wide range of genres, including Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and the Beatles. Tickets may be purchased at a cost of $8 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission at the Otto Book Store, R.M. Sides Family Music Center, and online at www.williamsportcivicchorus.org. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $10 and $12, respectively, and all children under 12 years old will be admitted without charge.