1. Valley residents who are looking for holiday-themed events this weekend are in for a treat. Need to spruce up the scent of your household during the festive season? Visit a Holiday Makerspace DIY Natural Room Scents this morning from 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd. Attendees will learn to add a fragrance to the home by simmering waters infused with spices, herbs, and fruit. Supplies will be provided.
2. Santa will make an appearance at the Campus Theatre between noon and 2 p.m. today before a showing of "A Christmas Story."
There will also be a bike giveaway, beginning at 2 p.m.
Admission to visit with Santa and view the film is free but non-perishable food items will be accepted.
3. Beavertown God's Missionary Church is holding its annual live nativity from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight at 134 Farmhaus Road in Middleburg.
Event director Solomon Shaffer describes it as an "immersive experience" featuring live animals that lasts about 30 minutes. Last year's event attracted 1,200 visitors.
Admission is free but cash and credit card donations will be accepted.
4. Music lovers can attend a performance of the Buffalo Valley Singers presentation of "Christmas is Coming" at St. John's United Church of Christ at 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
There will be two performances, at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $5 and children 12 and under are free.
5. Gospel singer Nick Biddle will perform a collection of Christmas songs at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Valley Mall Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The concert is free and open to the public.