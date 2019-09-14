1. Community fairs are ushering in fall all across the Valley. Among the first is the Beaver Community Fair in western Snyder County which starts today at the Beaver Springs Fairgrounds, 785 Snyder Ave. The weeklong event celebrates more than a century of agriculture, featuring feature animal exhibits, rides, games, food vendors and more.
2. The 43 annual Milton Harvest Festival will feature arts, crafts, and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today along Broadway and Bound avenues. The Milton Area High School Band will perform a concert in the park at 11 a.m. in the Lincoln Park Gazebo. The Harvest Festival Princess Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Admission is $5.
3. The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. this morning at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour, free and open to the public, will be about one hour and take participants on a guide through the borough's past.
4. The Milton Harvest Festival continues on Sunday with the Little Miss Pageant (ages 4-6) and Junior Miss Pageant (ages 9-11) at 3 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd., Route 15, West Milton. Admission is $5.
5. The Gratz Fair opens at 11 a.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, Route 25. Carnival rides will begin operating at 1 p.m.