1. The Danville Area School Board will hold a special session this evening at 6 to fill a vacancy on the board. Incumbent Dawn Koons Gill, who had resigned from the board in September but remained on the ballot and was re-elected in November, did not accept her seat. She had said she would not accept the position if elected. Gill had until last Thursday to change her mind and take the oath of office. In anticipation of her not changing her mind, the board advertised for a new member. Tonight the board members will interview candidates and pick one to join them.
2. Union County Commissioners meet Tuesday and are scheduled to vote on a final operating budget for 2020. A tax increase isn’t planned. Commissioners are expected to balance a deficit of $1,153,402 with money remaining in the end-of-year fund balance, according to Chairman Preston Boop. Some spending cuts were also expected, he said. The preliminary budget adopted last month projects spending at $19,030,630 compared to $17,877,228 revenue. The 2019 budget was balanced at $19,438,672 and also did not include a tax increase. The commissioners meet at 2 p.m. inside the county government center at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg
3. Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton will hold their distribution days this week for the 2019 Needy Family Fund. Distribution days are scheduled for Wednesday, at the Sunbury Plaza, 1171 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, and Thursday at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton. Distribution will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Since 1987, the Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate.
4. The Selinsgrove borough council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 to adopt a $4.8 million borough budget for 2020 that carries a one-half mill tax increase.
5. The Danville Community Christmas Tree Program will distribute food, gifts, toys, clothing and household items to those in need Friday in Danville’s ballroom. Dec. 3 was the first day the program began accepting donations in the ballroom, along Roney Avenue. Program Chairwoman Nancy Fritz expects about 350 families to be helped. Donations are being accepted from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monetary donations are needed to buy food. They can be sent or taken to the First Commonwealth Bank, at 315 Mill St., Danville.