1. A moderated Q&A with Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi is featured as part of a full week of events at Bucknell University commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Bucknell MLK Week 2020 is titled “Time to Break the Silence.” It begins today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and continues through Sunday.
Tometi will appear at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Elaine Langone Center Forum. The talk will elaborate on Tometi’s activism combatting structural racism and other forms of injustice.
2. Local hospital officials have said they are ready for an increased volume of patients in the wake of news that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is closing several departments by the end of the month, weeks ahead of a scheduled closure at the end of March.
The news comes as Sunbury officials prepare to host a town hall Tuesday night to meet with those impacted by the shutdown.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich organized a town hall meeting to be held at City Hall on the second floor at 5 p.m.
3. Michael Robinson, 57, of Shamokin, is scheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of Senior Judge Dudley Anderson in Northumberland County Court. Robinson is accused of impersonating a federal agent at a Shamokin City Council meeting and county sheriff office in August and later provoking a fight inside the county jail. Robinson is free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6 bail reduction hearing.
4. The Geisinger Authority will hold its reorganizational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pine Barn Inn.
The Montour County board oversees bond issues used to finance Geisinger health system construction and renovation projects.
Susan Kauwell is the current chairwoman and William Betz is vice chairman. Other officers are John Gerst, secretary; Jack Metzer, treasurer; Connie Kuziak, assistant secretary; James Shutt, assistant treasurer, and Robert Davies, parliamentarian. Attorney Robert Marks Sr. is the authority solicitor.
In August, authority members approved the issuing of up to $1.2 billion in 2019 bonds to refinance previously issued bonds and pay for projects such as improvements to urgent care and intensive care facilities and the emergency department at Geisinger Medical Center, as well as other projects throughout the health system.
Only about $200 million to $300 million is new money for projects, while the remainder of the funds will go toward refinancing earlier bond issues.
5. Amanda Gorman, the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate in the U.S. in 2017 — will present “Poetry, Power and Protest: Using Language to Live by MLK’s Values” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Elaine Langone Center Forum.