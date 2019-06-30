1. The annual Pineknotter of the Year presentation on the stage at the far northern end of King St. Park in Northumberland Borough will be held at 8 p.m. Monday. This presentation is the key event on the first official day of the Pineknotter Days weeklong celebration. The ReCreation group of singers will also be on stage before and after the presentation.
2. A proposed ordinance amendment regulating the development of solar farms will be considered for adoption by the West Chillisquaque Township Supervisors on Monday.
The proposal seeks to amend township zoning rules to define solar system components, call for restrictions on glare, establish minimum setbacks and stormwater requirements and grounds for decommissioning and removal of solar systems.
Solar companies seeking to lease land to create free-standing “farms” sparked the zoning ordinance amendment.
The board meets at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building, 485 Railroad St. in Montandon.
3. The deadline to register for Mifflinburg's annual July Fourth 5K run or walk event ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.
The entry fee is $25. To register, visit .
The race begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.
4. Montour County will receive sealed bids for the proposed jail annex improvements until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the commissioners’ office in the county courthouse.
The county is seeking to make the annex at 255 Church St. accessible to the physically disabled. Bids will be accepted for general construction, electrical construction and plumbing construction. The bids will be opened at 1 p.m.
5. The Midd-West School Board directors on Tuesday evening will interview three candidates, Stephanie Bowersox, Anne Kindig and Ken Roadcap, who are interested in filling the seat held for more than 25 years by Ronald Hoffman. Hoffman died June 11 after a cancer battle.
The interviews will be held during a public meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Middleburg Elementary School.
The chosen applicant will serve on the board through the end of 2022.