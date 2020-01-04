Earl Bennett reviewed a suggested list of community initiatives the Sunbury American Legion could take on and found teen suicide prevention at the bottom.
“I said, no, I’m putting that at the top,” said Bennett, chaplain of Legion Post 201 and deputy commander of the 17th District.
“When we lose a teenager, they really haven’t even begun to live. That, to me, is totally unacceptable,” Bennett said.
The Post organized the Teen Suicide Prevention Town Hall. The public forum begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Post 201, 611 Market St., Sunbury. In the event of inclement weather, the forum will be at the Post at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said she’s learned of six cases of teenage suicide in about the past year in Montour, Snyder, Columbia and Lycoming counties.
Most shocking, Troutman said, is that some of the cases involved kids age 12 or 13.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will release a youth mental health strategy later this month. Troutman said the 15-page plan includes challenges and recommendations. The plan will be accompanied by a separate public policy agenda.
An estimated 60 members of a United Way task force worked to develop the plan for nearly a year, Troutman said.
“The message we’re trying to send is there’s really no one issue or person to blame There’s no blame to be had. This is a really complex and challenging issue,” Troutman said.
This week, Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters. The campaign seeks to enhance access for mental health care through stronger regulation of insurance companies. It will also introduce financial incentives to organizations providing Medical Assistance to better integrate physical and behavioral health services, explore solutions to bolster the mental health workforce across the state and review access to mental health care is available and not cost-prohibitive for people enrolled in Medicaid or who have private insurance.
First responders, doctors, clergy, students and school counselors from Shikellamy and Selinsgrove schools are expected to attend Monday’s Teen Suicide Prevention Town Hall, Bennett said.
Troutman said she and Stephanie Reitmeyer, director of education, will be among them.
Bennett said the forum is a first for the Post. He’s confirmed professionals will attend. He’s concerned whether or not the public will do the same.
“We could end up with egg on our faces. Hopefully, we have a good turnout,” Bennett said.
Sparse attendance at community forums isn’t uncommon, Troutman expressed. She’s hopeful Monday’s forum could be different since Post 201 took on the initiative independently.
“My hope is people will actually show up. We have that problem. You come to these forums and five or six people show up, if you’re lucky,” Troutman said.
Trout man encouraged any youth in immediate need of help with a mental health crisis to text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.