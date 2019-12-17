SELINSGROVE — Monroe Township supervisors are rejecting Snyder County commissioner's offer to pay for the annual maintenance for a proposed traffic signal on the southern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
The county board extended the offer to pay about $2,000 a year to maintain the proposed light that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants to install west of Sheetz to accommodate northbound Routes 11-15 traffic from the existing bypass to southbound Route 522.
The signal will be included in the thruway project only if the local governments maintain and own it, according to Matt Beck, PennDOT assistant plans engineer.
The township doesn't support the installation of the proposed traffic signal and said it can not accept the county's offer because it does not address future replacement costs which can be as much as $350,000, according to a letter the supervisors sent to the county board.
"This is a cost with which the township can not, in good conscience, saddle its taxpayers" with, the letter signed by supervisors Dean Davis, David Heimbach and Steven Paige said.
The supervisors added that they would reconsider if a cost-sharing agreement for maintenance and replacement of the light could be reached between the county, Selinsgrove borough and Penn Township could
Commissioner Joe Kantz said he couldn't argue with the supervisors' position.
He also opposes installing a traffic signal in that location because of the difficulty it will pose for large vehicles coming off the exit ramp.
"It's a poor design by PennDOT," said Kantz who added that five other designs were proposed, including a plan that would divert traffic off the ramp around Susquehanna Drive.