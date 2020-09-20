Traditions continue at 128th McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair

McCLURE — Nine-year-old Amarah Mulaney spent the past week helping prepare more than 30 large kettles of soup at the McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair but didn't taste a single drop.
"I like making it. I don't want to eat it," said Mulaney, who is described as "the pickiest eater" by her mother, Brandy Castleman.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions that kept the carnival rides off the grounds this year, organizers decided to go ahead with the 128th annual festival that features the soup made from the same Civil War-era recipe.
"We didn't know what to expect, but people are responding very positively," said Nicole Hoffman, 39, who has been working at the festival since she was 12.
Volunteers typically prepare between 35 and 40 kettles of soup during the week-long festival and this year Hoffman said they expect to cook a total of 32 kettles.
Each iron vat contains 25 pounds of Navy beans and 20 pounds of ground beef.
Danny Lewis and his 6-year-old daughter, Nakara, traveled from Lewistown to check out the event.
"I come every year. It's a tradition," he said as his daughter checked bins of toys.
The festival is a chance for families to gather, said Hoffman, and the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't going to thwart that tradition for many.
Despite the lack of rides and signs posted throughout the fairgrounds encouraging social distancing and notifying fair-goers of building capacity limits in the exhibit hall there was plenty of activity, a nightly dinosaur show, a cornhole contest, arts and crafts contests, outdoor races and more.
One of 40 vendors, Glenda Snook, of McClure, set up her clothing stand and did good business all week.
"People want a chance to be outside," she said.