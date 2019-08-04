Traffic volume, driver error, make some Valley roads more dangerous

More than half of the 120 vehicle crashes on Routes 11-15 in Snyder County in 2017 occurred in Monroe Township. Nearly half of the 103 vehicle crashes along Route 15 in Union County that same year took place in Kelly Township.
The crashes on those short portions of highways accounted for about one-sixth of all crashes in each of those counties in that year, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation statistics.
Many factors lead to vehicle crashes — speed, traffic volume, human error. When those factors combine on certain roads, accidents happen.
"Every traffic crash involves three elements: the driver, roadway and vehicle," said Kimberly A. Smith, PennDOT safety press officer. "It has been stated nationally that 85 to 90 percent of all traffic crashes involve some sort of driver error that contributes to the crash. Therefore, as drivers, we can greatly impact traffic safety by driving smart and driving defensively."
Smith said in general, some of the common causes of crashes include speeding, running through red lights and other aggressive-driving behaviors, distracted driving and impaired driving.
Smith added, "Regardless of the cause of a crash, wearing your seat belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash."
Route 54, in Valley Township and Danville, is ground zero for the most vehicle crashes in Montour County.
Northumberland County accidents are more spread out, but most happened along Route 61 in Sunbury and the Shamokin area and on Route 54 in Ralpho Township.
Numbers increasing annually
More than 34,000 vehicles travel on Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township, known as the Charles Attig Memorial Highway, over a 24-hour period. In 2017, according to state traffic data, 78 of the 120 crashes on that road occurred in Monroe Township. They were among the 628 crashes across the entire county for the year.
That followed a trend. The highway's section in Monroe Township was where most crashes occurred each year back to 2013. The numbers have increased each year.
Data from Union County's stretch of Route 15 also showed a trend. Fifty of the 103 crashes on the section of that highway known as the Marine Corps League Memorial Highway — where 25,000 vehicles travel each day — occurred in Kelly Township in 2017. Overall, there were 592 crashes that year in the county. That section of Route 15 in Kelly Township had the most crashes every year of the five-year period.
Dean Davis, chairman of the Monroe Township supervisors and a retired state trooper, said the traffic on Routes 11-15 contributes to the number of crashes, though many are minor.
"It's the traffic and the kind of traffic," Davis said. "People are turning in and out constantly."
That section of 11-15, also known as the Golden Strip, is a commercial district lined with retail stores and restaurants and includes the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
"You have a lot of red lights," Davis said. "You're going to have some cars going faster than others, (but) with all the traffic lights, it's hard to get any speed up. A lot of them are rear-end accidents."
He said drivers will try to beat the lights and cause a crash or stop suddenly and they are rear-ended.
A major reason behind construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project thruway is to divert much of the non-local traffic away from the strip. Because the thruway would extend into Union County, it will also relieve traffic on Route 15 in that county.
Safety review in progress
Route 54 in Montour County, known as Continental Boulevard, sees about 15,000 drivers close to Interstate 80 and with a gradual increase to 22,000 closer to the borough. In 2017, 26 of the 68 crashes on that road occurred in Valley Township, while 27 occurred in Danville. But in 2014 and 2015, about twice as many crashes, respectively, occurred in the Valley Township portion of the road than happened in the Danville section. In 2013, the most crashes in Montour County (37) occurred on Interstate 80, also known as the Z.H. Confair Memorial Highway across Pennsylvania. Of those, 25 occurred in Valley Township.
A project in Montour County is designed to make a deadly section of Route 54, primarily in Valley Township, safer.
John Whelan, a committee member and a supervisor in Mahoning Township, through which Route 54 also passes, said many Danville residents know of someone who was killed in a vehicle crash on the Route 54 stretch that runs from Danville borough to the Interstate 80 exchange.
He said the project is a couple of years down the road, but, Whelan said, "We did ask they make short-term improvements, additional signage, the stop signs are bigger, they painted 'slow down' on the road in that vicinity. They're not fixes, but, hopefully, they are precautionary measures to try to reduce accidents."
As of last fall, two people were killed and seriously injured at least five others among 64 crashes on this stretch of highway since 2013, most of them at the intersections of Route 642 East, also known as Jerseytown Road, and 642 West, Liberty Valley Road.
After some five years of complaints, concerns and meetings, PennDOT officials and a committee of residents, business owners and public officials agreed on a plan in October to reduce the hazards and, therefore, the number of crashes on the stretch.
The plan includes realigning Jerseytown Road with Liberty Valley Road along the Route 54 corridor and installing a new traffic signal there. The right turn will remain from Route 54 onto Jerseytown Road. A crossover onto Route 54 from Jerseytown Road that heads to Danville will be eliminated.
Whelan said most of the crashes on the stretch were the result of human error.
"The displaced left turn will eliminate some of the conflict areas, reduce the chance of human error," Whelan said.
Construction of the $16 million project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2021 and continue for two construction seasons.
In the meantime, police also have increased enforcement.
Sgt. John McGeary, commander of the Milton state police barracks told the Valley Township supervisors in December that state police would work this year with Mahoning Township and Danville police on traffic enforcement to try to reduce accidents along the corridor.
McGeary said crashes were on the rise because of drivers texting, taking pictures on their phones and talking while driving, he said.
Nearly 1,000 crashes along Route 61
Route 61 in Northumberland County carries 9,800 vehicles in Sunbury, 15,000 in Shamokin and 9,500 in surrounding areas such as Coal and Mount Carmel townships each day. In Northumberland County in 2017, most crashes occurred on various Market Streets in different municipalities. Most of the 33 Market Street crashes — 11 — occurred on Market Street, or Route 54, in Ralpho Township, where 9,800 vehicles travel each day. Market Street in Sunbury had 10 of those and Market Street in Shamokin had eight.
Overall in the county, 968 crashes occurred in 2017, spread out among various municipalities.
No one area or municipality in the county has consistently had the most vehicle crashes. In 2016, for example, 23 of the 40 crashes along Route 61 occurred in Coal Township. In 2015, 30 of the 46 crashes on Route 61 occurred in Shamokin Township, where 6,600 vehicles travel each day.