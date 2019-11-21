MIDDLEBURG — By Grace Transitional Home will hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
Since opening in June 2016, the 8 East Oak Ave. transitional home at has provided shelter as well as educational, job and parenting resources to 80 women and their children, said co-founder Tammy Clinger.
Of the 13 women living in the home today, eight have full-time jobs, Clinger said.
The public is invited to attend the open house to tour the home and meet the residents and volunteers.
