MIDDLEBURG — A tentative trial date for a former Port Trevorton couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two women is scheduled for May in Snyder County court.
Craig L. Poust, 46, and Chanel H. Kantz, 28, faced a jury last spring but a mistrial was declared amid the proceedings after Judge Michael H. Sholley granted a judgment of acquittal on many of the 60 charges facing each of them.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch refiled the charges against the pair that were not dismissed. The new trial is tentatively scheduled for May 14 and 15.
Poust is serving an 18-year to 43-year prison sentence for rape, drug and weapons offenses.
Kantz is free awaiting trial.
— MARCIA MOORE