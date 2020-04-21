The cancellation of Camp Cadet leaves Valley troopers saddened but excited for next year.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet leader and Milton trooper Mark Reasner said the decision to cancel for 2020 left the command staff saddened.
"But we will be back tall and strong next year," Reasner said.
"The entire command staff feels bad and we have such great support in the community and area from individuals and businesses who generously support our program," he said. "It's a shame for the kids but it is only a temporary setback."
Former Camp Leader Matt Burrows, a retired state trooper who ran the camp for 10 years, also said he was disappointed but not surprised.
"It is very unfortunate," he said. "But we kind of thought it may be postponed."
Burrows said he looks forward to the camp, which has been going on for 15 years.
"I still go back every year and help where I can," he said. "It will definitely be missed this year."
Reasner said some of the fundraising efforts for the camp were also put on hold, including a May golf outing held in Milton. The event will now take place on June 29, he said.
"Camp Cadet, the Commissioner's Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.
"This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021."