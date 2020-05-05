Three events that highlight the Valley summer calendar have been canceled for this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Officials announced the Ta-Ta Trot, Mifflinbug's annual 4th of July Celebration — including the 5K — and the Montour-DeLong Fair, have been canceled for 2020.
"It is with a heavy heart that ... we have decided not to hold our annual event," said Ta-Ta Trot committee member Beth Bingeman. "This is a very difficult and disappointing decision because cancer waits for no one. However, we must do our part to help stem the spread of this deadly virus."
"We held out as long as we could," said Lisa Pfleegor, president of the nonprofit organization that has raised more than $500,000 for breast cancer research in the past decade. "We had to respect the situation and with all the other events being canceled we had to cancel."
Last year's event attracted more than 900 runners and walkers and hundreds of spectators. This year's race was scheduled for July 11.
Pfleegor said holding an event that would bring together so many people wouldn't be proper, particularly since many attendees and participants have health issues.
"We would never want to put someone at risk," she said.
Event leaders of the Mifflinburg holiday events made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday and in a press release from committee chairman Jeffrey Mensch.
"Since 1972, Mifflinburg has celebrated our nation’s independence. Out of an abundance of caution for the community, participants and workers due to the coronavirus pandemic we feel it is best to cancel this year’s celebration," he wrote. "We hope we may be able to participate in a community celebration sometime in the fall.
The Montour DeLong Fair was scheduled to begin on July 26 in Washingtonville. The annual agricultural event brings in volunteers and 4-H members from around the region.
"It was a very, very difficult decision and saddens us to say that for the safety of our volunteers, 4-H families, and our surrounding communities that the Montour DeLong Fair will be postponed until 2021," organizers wrote on Facebook. "We will miss all of you and will work harder over the next year to come back stronger and better for all of you!"