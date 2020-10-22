SELINSGROVE — Twins often have to share many things in their lifetime and for siblings Eli and Sophie Markle it meant the spotlight as they were crowned Homecoming king and queen at Selinsgrove Area High School.
"It is unique," said Paul Roman, the high school assistant principal of the twins receiving the title together at the event held Friday.
Six male and six female students were nominated for the honor by the junior and senior high school class and the Markles received the most votes among their senior high school classmates.
"It tells you that they're two special students to get recognized by classmates," Roman said.
Eli Markle said it was an "honor" to be chosen.
"It was so much fun to spend time with other kids on (the) court," he said of enjoying the Homecoming tradition that included a district-wide spirit day and celebration of athletes, band and choir members.
"It was a great experience," Eli said, thanking school administrators and student council adviser Jason Heiser.