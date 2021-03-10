Two attorneys will vie in the spring primary for a slot on the November ballot seeking the 10-year Court of Common Pleas judgeship in the 17th Judicial District covering Snyder and Union counties.
Snyder County Assistant Prosecutor Brian L. Kerstetter and District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg have both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic tickets. By cross-filing, either one candidate will secure both party nominations and be placed on the general election ballot as both the Republican and Democratic nominee or each will garner a nomination.
Hackenberg and Kerstetter earlier this year announced their candidacies for the seat held by President Judge Michael T. Hudock who will retire at the end of the year after serving one term.
Other contested races include the Selinsgrove Borough Council where seven candidates are running for five seats.
Seeking reelection to four-year terms are Democrats Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Bobbi Owens, along with Democrat Sara Maul who was appointed in 2020 to fill former council member Grant Neff's seat until the election. Republican newcomers Scott Frost, John Fromille and Jason Daniels, who is a candidate for the two-year term, will also be on the primary ballot.
Selinsgrove council member Erik Viker is not seeking another term.
In Monroe Township, long-serving Republican incumbent Supervisor Dean Davis will face a challenge from Republican Ryan Mack.
In Shamokin Dam, only four borough council candidates have petitioned for five available seats, including four, four-year terms and one, two-year term.
They are Republican incumbents Mark Benner, Domenico Barrilaro and Maria Brandt and Republican newcomer Shawn Bingaman.
At Midd-West School District, five people will be on the ballot for four board seats. Incumbents Chris Nesbitt and Sherryl Wagner, former board members Tony McNight and Stephanie Bowersox, as well as Sara Erdman, are seeking election. Not running for another term are board members Donald Pinci and Wyona Lauver.
Four Selinsgrove School board incumbents, Kenneth Teats Jr., Kara Taylor, Andrew Paladino and Matthew Slivinski, and two other candidates, Christopher Aikey and David Watto, will be on the spring ballot. Board members Amy Stauffer and Dennis Wolfe are not seeking reelection.