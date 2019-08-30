Two people are facing charges stemming from a July 15 police chase that started in Snyder County and ended in Union County.
Trooper Michael Palange was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by Dakota C. Haines, 23, of Mifflinburg, for an inoperable tail light on the evening of July 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County, when it failed to stop, court records said.
Palange said the vehicle sped up to in excess of 100 miles per hour before he stopped the chase when the vehicle turned onto Rand Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
During the pursuit, the trooper said he could see three occupants in the vehicle and several objects being tossed out.
A short time later, a witnessed called Union County 911 to report seeing a vehicle with no headlights parked behind a vacant residence on Dietrich Road, court records said.
Palange found the vehicle covered in plastic wrap, containers and plywood. There were open containers and a strong odor of alcohol inside the vehicle which did not have a valid inspection, court records said.
One of the occupants of the vehicle later told police that the driver, Haines, was worried about going to jail if he stopped for the trooper because he didn't have a valid license and there were open containers of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, court records said.
Haines was arraigned on charges of felony fleeing a police officer; misdemeanor obstruction of the administration of law; driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful restraint; recklessly endangering another person and related charges and was committed to Snyder County jail in lieu of $75,000 cash.
A passenger, Jessica M. Camp, 20, of Millmont, was arraigned on charges of felony fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor obstruction and unlawful consumption of alcohol. She was sent to jail in lieu of $25,000 cash.