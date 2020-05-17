Two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Valley consumers are still clearing store shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
The initial rush on these products when the health crises began in mid-March continues, said Weis Markets, Giant Food Stores and Dollar General representatives.
"Given the stay-at-home orders, school closings and increased levels of working remotely, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for paper products including bath tissue," Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin said.
He explained that there are two manufacturing sources for bath tissue — the lower grade tissue produced for schools and workplaces and the higher grade consumer toilet paper.
"As a result of the closings and stay-at-home orders there’s less demand for institutional bath tissue while retailers have seen a tremendous demand for consumer bath tissue. Our suppliers have struggled to keep up even though we are selling more bath tissue than ever," Curtin said.
The Sunbury-based grocery chain has increased its purchase of toilet paper and other paper products by 30 percent, but Curtin said they are "quickly purchased" as soon as they hit the shelves.
Demand is as high for sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, but Curtin said it appears the panic purchases are beginning to subside.
At Giant, customers are limited to purchasing two high in-demand items such as hand sanitizers, paper goods and cleaning products, said spokeswoman Ashley Flower.
"It’s a fluid situation, but we continue to work closely with our supplier partners to get products on our shelves as quickly as possible, and are even working with new and alternative suppliers to ensure we have the items are looking to purchase," she said. "We get deliveries daily and we see improvement each day."
Dollar Store spokeswoman Mary Kathryn Colbert said the same is happening at its locations across the state."We're actively working with our vendor community to order additional supplies and receive them at our distribution centers and stores. We greatly appreciate our customers’ ongoing patience as we work to best meet their needs," she said.
Demand is also high on food, with the Labor Department reporting this week that the cost of groceries in the U.S. rose 2.6 percent in April, the largest one-month increase in 46 years.
The steepest increase is in the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs, which rose 4.3 percent. Cereals and baked goods are up by 2.9 percent and fruits and vegetable prices rose 1.5 percent.