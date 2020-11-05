MIDDLEBURG — Two quarantined Midd-West School District students have tested positive for COVID-19 as three of the district's four schools remain closed through Nov. 13.
Superintendent Rick Musselman said all the students who are now studying remotely have received devices they left at school on Friday before the district announced the closure of the high, middle and Middleburg Elementary schools through Nov. 13 after seven students and one teacher tested positive for coronavirus.
The two new positive cases bring the total of Midd-West students who have contracted the novel coronavirus to nine. One teacher who is quarantined is presumed to have the virus, Musselman said.
West Snyder Elementary School has had no positive COVID-19 cases and remains open.
"Some people are grateful that we closed, some are upset and some are upset that we didn't close earlier," he said. "We're trying to do what's right."
Teachers "feel pretty confident" they can distance teach, Musselman added.
About 10 percent of the students don't have reliable internet at home so administrators are supplying them hotspots, said Joe Stroup, director of Curriculum and Instruction.
Lunches are also being handed out weekdays at each of the four school buildings to any student who needs food, Musselman said.
The Monday, Nov. 16 school board meeting will be held remotely.
"Because of the situation, I decided we'll hold a Zoom meeting," school board President Victor Abate said. A link to the virtual meeting will be posted on the district website the day of the meeting.