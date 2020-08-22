LEWISBURG — Marilyn Newman is on a first-name basis with the postal worker that delivers mail to her Hummels Wharf home.
On Saturday, she joined several supporters of the U.S. Postal Service in an hour-long rally in Lewisburg. Similar demonstrations were held across the U.S. as Congress prepares to vote to provide $25 billion more in funding to the agency amid concerns reported cuts could impact voting by mail in the upcoming presidential election.
"I voted by mail in the primary and got an email (from Snyder County Elections Office) that they received it," Newman said of her confidence in the system and her plan to cast a vote by mail in November.
While some of the demonstrators across the nation called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's resignation, the Lewisburg group focused on the benefits the post office offers.
"The U.S. Postal Service is the cornerstone of our country," said Clare Sammells, of Lewisburg, who joined the effort in front of the borough's post office on Market Street. "Everyone relies on the post office. This is not a partisan issue. People get medicine, stuff from Amazon and grandma's cookies in the mail."
Newman said she ordered everything from her pet dog's medications to food during the quarantine.
"We do a lot of things through the mail," she said.
Several motorists honked car horns in support of the rally.