U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, of Kreamer, has been appointed to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for the 116th Congress.
Keller was also appointed by Republican Leadership to serve on the House Energy Action Team (HEAT), which promotes energy policies that address rising energy prices and good-paying jobs.
“The Committee on Education and Labor and Oversight and Reform Committee are two of the most influential committees in Congress,” Keller said. “Both committees perfectly fit the priorities of the people of Central and Northeast Pennsylvania. The 12th District is home to some of the best schools and universities in the nation, as well as the hardest working people who want their government to work for them. Additionally, my service on the House Energy Action Team will allow me to promote Pennsylvania’s abundant energy resources and the thousands of jobs the industry supports. We are already meeting with committee leadership and staff to make sure we hit the ground running from day one.”
The House Education and the Labor Committee oversees programs from early learning and higher education to job training and retirement security.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has authority to investigate subjects within the Committee’s jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.
